Internet Health Report: Overview

The Internet Health Report combines research and stories in publications that explore what it means for the internet to be healthy. In collaboration with inspiring thinkers around the world, we identify research and solutions to issues impacting the internet health ecosystem. In this year’s Internet Health Report we narrow our focus to artificial intelligence. This is the fifth edition of Mozilla’s annual report and the first time we are digging deeper into just one critical topic for the internet and humanity. And it’s a podcast!

Abstract illustration of black lines and dots on a purple background with both the mozilla and IRL podcast logos

2022 Internet Health Report

Our 2022 Internet Health Report is a collaboration with Mozilla's IRL podcast. It looks at AI in real life.

Listen to the 2022 report →

Abstract colorful dots ascending

2020 Internet Health Report

Our 2020 Internet Health Report focuses on the code, the laws, and the norms we need to make sure that the internet helps, rather than harms, humanity.

Read the 2020 report →

Illustration of colorful objects: clouds, eyeballs, graphs

2019 Internet Health Report

Read the report →

colorful smiley faces

2018 Internet Health Report

Read the report →

blue square and "internet health report v.0.1" written on top of it

2017 Internet Health Report

Read the report →

