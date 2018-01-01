Internet Health Report: Overview

The Internet Health Report combines research and stories in publications that explore what it means for the internet to be healthy. In collaboration with inspiring thinkers around the world, we identify research and solutions to issues impacting the internet health ecosystem. In this year’s Internet Health Report we narrow our focus to artificial intelligence. This is the fifth edition of Mozilla’s annual report and the first time we are digging deeper into just one critical topic for the internet and humanity. And it’s a podcast!