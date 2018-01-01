Internet Health Report: Overview
The Internet Health Report combines research and stories in publications that explore what it means for the internet to be healthy. In collaboration with inspiring thinkers around the world, we identify research and solutions to issues impacting the internet health ecosystem. In this year’s Internet Health Report we narrow our focus to artificial intelligence. This is the fifth edition of Mozilla’s annual report and the first time we are digging deeper into just one critical topic for the internet and humanity. And it’s a podcast!
2022 Internet Health Report
Our 2022 Internet Health Report is a collaboration with Mozilla's IRL podcast. It looks at AI in real life.
2020 Internet Health Report
Our 2020 Internet Health Report focuses on the code, the laws, and the norms we need to make sure that the internet helps, rather than harms, humanity.